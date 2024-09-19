Emily, go home: Paris' love-hate relationship with Netflix's Emily in Paris

Paris, France - Die-hard fans have barely been able to wait for brand-new episodes of Netflix's hit show Emily in Paris – much to the chagrin of Parisians.

The cliché-laden series about Emily – a marketing manager from Chicago who is looking for love, success, and adventure in Paris – has made both friends and foes in France.



Netflix began screening the second half of the fourth season (episodes six to ten) earlier in September and season 5 was announced on Monday.

Parisians roll their eyes at the fairy-tale version of Paris depicted in the series since its launch in 2020.

Produced by Darren Star of Sex and the City fame, the series is not the first to romanticize Paris as a postcard ideal.



Harper's Bazaar France has likened the series to a comic strip rather than a realistic depiction of the fashion world or even Paris, however.

"There are problems on every level," the magazine writes.

The juxtaposition of characters full of outdated clichés annoys both French people and Americans. French women, who are portrayed as wine lovers and even drinking while pregnant, are likely to be seen as a gratuitous and pointless affront – especially in France.

And the countless product placements, which led GQ magazine to call the series "one giant billboard," are likely to be more easily digested in the highly commercial US than in culture-conscious France.