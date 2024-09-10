Has Emily in Paris' designer product placement gone too far?

Paris, France - From Google and Samsung to LVMH, AMI, Jacquemus, and even supermarket chain Lidl, brands galore take center stage in the latest season of Netflix's hit series Emily in Paris. But do the season 4 product placements outshine the show's plot and characters?

The streaming giant has teamed up with Google to redirect viewers, using its Lens tool, to a website selling every outfit worn by the protagonists simply by photographing the screen.



With clicks spiking, Netflix is cashing in on commissions and a "next-level kind of engagement," the firm said in a statement.

Emily Cooper, the series' ditzy American heroine who relocates to Paris from Chicago to work for the fictional luxury marketing agency Savoir, is conveniently tasked in the show with developing innovative partnerships for real brands.

Such practices are restricted by French law regulating product placement and surreptitious advertising in film and television productions – but that legislation does not apply to streaming content.

"This way of working is new, for us French people, but it is common in American markets where brands are integrated very early on, from scriptwriting, and where advertisers put down significant amounts" of cash, said Jean-Dominique Bourgeois, who heads a French agency dedicated to product placement.

Bourgois, whose firm Place to Be Media developed the partnership between Emily in Paris and McDonald's in season three, says companies have budgets ranging from between $550,850 and $1.1 million for a "scripted placement."

"It's a good deal for brands that would spend a lot more for a multi-country campaign," he said.