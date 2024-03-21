House of the Dragon season 2 prepares for war with "dueling" trailers

War is coming! House of Dragon has dropped two unique trailers for season 2, where the bloody battle for the iron throne continues.

By Elyse Johnson

All must choose a side, as season 2 of the Max original TV series, House of the Dragon, has dropped two "dueling" trailers!

Emma D'Arcy (r.) and Olivia Cooke return as Princess Rhaenrya and Alicent Hightower, respectively, as they continue their fight for their Iron Throne in season 2 of House of the Dragon.
Emma D'Arcy (r.) and Olivia Cooke return as Princess Rhaenrya and Alicent Hightower, respectively, as they continue their fight for their Iron Throne in season 2 of House of the Dragon.  © Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/Max

Fire will continue to reign...

On Thursday, the official trailers for the highly-anticipated second chapter of HOD teased that fans must pick a side as the battle for the Iron Throne ensues.

The first, AKA the "black" trailer, features Princess Rhaenrya (Emma D'Arcy), Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), and their forces on Dragonstone preparing to reclaim the throne after the death of Rhaenyra's son Lucerys and his dragon.

Meanwhile, the green trailer focused on Alicent Hightower, portrayed by Olivia Cooke, defending her son as the rightful heir of the late King Viserys I, played by Patty Considine.

From the two unique previews, it's evident that war is on the horizon, plus the impending fall of House Targaryen.

The fantasy-drama series is based on author George R.R. Martin's book, Fire & Blood, which details the history of House Targaryen.

House of the Dragon season 2 premieres on Max June 16, and be sure to check out TAG24's book recommendations for fans of the show to keep you busy while you wait!

