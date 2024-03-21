House of the Dragon season 2 prepares for war with "dueling" trailers
All must choose a side, as season 2 of the Max original TV series, House of the Dragon, has dropped two "dueling" trailers!
Fire will continue to reign...
On Thursday, the official trailers for the highly-anticipated second chapter of HOD teased that fans must pick a side as the battle for the Iron Throne ensues.
The first, AKA the "black" trailer, features Princess Rhaenrya (Emma D'Arcy), Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), and their forces on Dragonstone preparing to reclaim the throne after the death of Rhaenyra's son Lucerys and his dragon.
Meanwhile, the green trailer focused on Alicent Hightower, portrayed by Olivia Cooke, defending her son as the rightful heir of the late King Viserys I, played by Patty Considine.
From the two unique previews, it's evident that war is on the horizon, plus the impending fall of House Targaryen.
The fantasy-drama series is based on author George R.R. Martin's book, Fire & Blood, which details the history of House Targaryen.
House of the Dragon season 2 premieres on Max June 16, and be sure to check out TAG24's book recommendations for fans of the show to keep you busy while you wait!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/Max