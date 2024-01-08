How to stream Marvel's Echo TV show

Marvel is back in full gear with the return of Echo in the leading role of the franchise's newest TV show .

The latest TV show to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Echo, will premiere on January 9. © Collage: Marvel Studios & Chuck Zlotnick

Maya Lopez made her debut in Disney+'s Hawkeye, and the fiery character is set to take center stage in her own spin-off series this month.

Unlike previous Marvel shows, Echo will drop its episodes all at once, allowing fans to binge the miniseries as quickly as they wish.

Featuring the return of Daredevil stars Vincent D'Onfrio (Wilson Fisk) and Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock), Echo has taken a page out of the Netflix show's book with a darker take on the characters.

As a result, the highly anticipated show is the first series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to hold a TV-MA rating, so viewers will need to make sure that their profiles are set to TV-MA below in the "Content Rating" portion of the app's parental controls.

Notably, Echo will have more than one streaming location in another first for the franchise.