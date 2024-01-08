How to stream Marvel's Echo TV show
Marvel is back in full gear with the return of Echo in the leading role of the franchise's newest TV show.
Maya Lopez made her debut in Disney+'s Hawkeye, and the fiery character is set to take center stage in her own spin-off series this month.
Unlike previous Marvel shows, Echo will drop its episodes all at once, allowing fans to binge the miniseries as quickly as they wish.
Featuring the return of Daredevil stars Vincent D'Onfrio (Wilson Fisk) and Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock), Echo has taken a page out of the Netflix show's book with a darker take on the characters.
As a result, the highly anticipated show is the first series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to hold a TV-MA rating, so viewers will need to make sure that their profiles are set to TV-MA below in the "Content Rating" portion of the app's parental controls.
Notably, Echo will have more than one streaming location in another first for the franchise.
How to watch Marvel Studios' Echo series
As with all MCU content, Echo will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning on Tuesday, January 9 at 9 PM EST.
All five episodes will simultaneously drop on Hulu, so fans with a subscription to Hulu but not Disney+ will also get to enjoy the series.
The move, though unprecedented for Marvel content, has become increasingly common, with Percy Jackson & the Olympians most recently opting for a similar simultaneous debut.
Happy streaming, Marvel fans!
Cover photo: Collage: Marvel Studios & Chuck Zlotnick