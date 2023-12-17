How to stream Percy Jackson and the Olympians
The TV adaptation of the beloved book series Percy Jackson and the Olympians is coming this holiday season, and here's how you can catch the lightning thief on the small screens!
The show has been creating buzz ever since it was first announced that another adaption of the ultra-popular book series was in the works.
The hype for Percy Jackson grew even larger after this year's New York Comic-Con debuted two special previews during its panel, and — not to spoil things too much — fans are certainly in for a wild ride!
Starring Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri as Percy Jackson, Annabelle Chase, and Grover Underwood, respectively, the series follows 12-year-old Percy as he discovers he's a demigod and has been accused of stealing Zeus' lightning bolt.
Rounding out the cast are the late Lance Reddick, comedian Megan Mullally, and WWE star Adam Copeland.
With fresh faces, mind-blowing cinematography, and a die-hard fanbase, Percy Jackson is definitely a must-watch this holiday season.
Here's how to stream Percy Jackson and the Olympians!
Where is Percy Jackson and the Olympians streaming?
Percy Jackson fans can catch the newest adaptation streaming only Disney+, with the first two episodes dropping on December 20.
The show will be launched concurrently on Hulu, but the streamer will only debut one episode on premiere day, which will remain on the site through January 31.
The remaining episodes will only be available to stream through Disney+.
There hasn't been confirmation on whether the series will have a second season, but show-runners Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz seemed pretty confident about the show's future at NYCC.
Not to mention that Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan gave the fantasy series his stamp of approval!
Following its double-episode premiere, Percy Jackson and the Olympians will drop a new episode weekly on Disney+ through January 31, 2024.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Landmark Media