January Movie + TV release radar: Mean Girls, Echo, and more kick off 2024
Ring in the New Year with these fresh, exciting release coming this January!
2024 is upon us, and a new year plus a new month is bringing fresh entertainment for everyone to enjoy.
2023 saw a few blockbuster movies, such as Barbie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania, and John Wick 4 rule the roost.
As for TV series, viewers saw the TV game adaptation The Last of Us, the return of Loki, and the lackluster second season for And Just Like That.
2024 already has a few much-anticipated releases ahead, and this new month kicks off what's sure to be an unforgettable year.
Grab a little auld lang syne and catch these three must-see releases this January!
Mean Girls
Get in loser! Another Broadway musical adaption is on the way and yes, it's Mean Girls.
Renée Rapp and Angourie Rice take on the iconic roles of Regina George and Cady Heron, respectively, in the newest adaption of the 2004 film and Broadway show.
While the plot probably won't change, the upcoming musical offers new faces, and some familiar ones, plenty of laughs, and musical numbers.
So, stop making everything fetch and grab your tickets to see Mean Girls, which premiers in theaters January 8.
On Wednesdays, we wear pink.
Echo
Despite the Jonathan Majors scandal, the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues with its next Phase Five TV series, Echo.
Set after the events of Hawkeye, Echo follows main character Maya Lopez, played by Alaqua Cox, who is on the run from villain Wilson Fisk, reprised by Vincent D'Onofrio.
Marvel may be a mess, but the upcoming show offers some promise with newcomer Cox, plus the return of Fisk and Charlie Cox's Daredevil.
The series will also be the first MCU project to score a TV-MA rating, meaning the violence will be on a different level!
Echo lands on Disney+ and Hulu on January 9.
The 81st Annual Golden Globes
The yearly Golden Globes ceremony officially kicks off awards season after a scandalous past few years, and a few of last year's biggest releases have swept the nominations.
With comedian Jo Koy as the master of ceremonies, this year's event will see films such as Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon and more competing for the gold.
Will your favorite film or star win big this year?
Find out when the annual Golden Globes awards airs on CBS January 7.
With so many TV shows and movies heating up January 2024, it won't be such a chilly one onscreen!
Cover photo: IMAGO / Landmark Media