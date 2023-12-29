January Movie + TV release radar: Mean Girls, Echo, and more kick off 2024

Mean Girls, Echo, and more are coming this month! Kick off the New Year with these new releases that will surely start the beginning of a

By Elyse Johnson

Ring in the New Year with these fresh, exciting release coming this January!

Mean Girls

Renée Rapp is the newest queen B, aka Regina George, in the upcoming musical, Mean Girls. © IMAGO / Landmark Media Get in loser! Another Broadway musical adaption is on the way and yes, it's Mean Girls. Renée Rapp and Angourie Rice take on the iconic roles of Regina George and Cady Heron, respectively, in the newest adaption of the 2004 film and Broadway show. While the plot probably won't change, the upcoming musical offers new faces, and some familiar ones, plenty of laughs, and musical numbers. Olivia Dunne Will Olivia Dunne trade in her leotards for skates?: "Put me in, coach!" So, stop making everything fetch and grab your tickets to see Mean Girls, which premiers in theaters January 8. On Wednesdays, we wear pink.

Echo

Alaqua Cox stars as the titular character Echo, who's on the run and must confront her past, in the next Marvel series. © Screenshot/Marvel Entertainment Despite the Jonathan Majors scandal, the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues with its next Phase Five TV series, Echo. Set after the events of Hawkeye, Echo follows main character Maya Lopez, played by Alaqua Cox, who is on the run from villain Wilson Fisk, reprised by Vincent D'Onofrio. Marvel may be a mess, but the upcoming show offers some promise with newcomer Cox, plus the return of Fisk and Charlie Cox's Daredevil. The series will also be the first MCU project to score a TV-MA rating, meaning the violence will be on a different level! Echo lands on Disney+ and Hulu on January 9.

The 81st Annual Golden Globes

The 81 annual Golden Globes ceremony will air January 7 on CBS. © SÉBASTIEN VUAGNAT / AFP The yearly Golden Globes ceremony officially kicks off awards season after a scandalous past few years, and a few of last year's biggest releases have swept the nominations. With comedian Jo Koy as the master of ceremonies, this year's event will see films such as Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon and more competing for the gold. Will your favorite film or star win big this year? Find out when the annual Golden Globes awards airs on CBS January 7.