Missing Heartstopper? These are the Alice Oseman books to read next!

With Heartstopper season 2 now streaming, fans of the TV adaptation should pick up some of author Alice Oseman's novels as they await season 3.

The TV adaptation of Heartstopper has taken the world by storm, and if you're craving more from the characters, author Alice Oseman has plenty of reads worth picking up!

Heartstopper is the first of Alice Oseman's novels to be adapted. Though the Heartstopper TV series and graphic novels were many fans' first introduction to Nick and Charlie, the characters actually date back to Oseman's first novel, Solitaire, which was released in 2014. Beginning with Solitaire, the acclaimed writer has expanded with her own universe of sorts - the Osemanverse, if you will! While many of Oseman's novels were originally published solely in the UK, most have already been re-released in the US with new covers matching the Heartstopper art style. From the Heartstopper graphic novels to Oseman's prose works, there's something for everyone within their literary world.

In what order should you read Alice Oseman's books?

Alice Oseman has four prose novels, two novellas, and several graphic novel volumes. © Screenshot/Instagram/aliceoseman If you're looking to read Oseman's novels in storyline order, this is the best way to go: Heartstopper Volumes 1-4

This Winter

Solitaire

Heartstopper Volume 5

Nick and Charlie

Radio Silence

Loveless

The novels are all set in the same world, though they do not all share characters. Nick, Charlie, and Tori all appear in Solitaire, This Winter, Nick and Charlie, and Radio Silence, in addition to the Heartstopper books. Though some follow the same characters, each of Oseman's books is unique in its own right.

Heartstopper Volumes 1-6

There are currently four published volumes of Heartstopper. © Screenshot/Instagram/aliceoseman Perhaps the most obvious place to start for fans of the show, Heartstopper is a graphic novel series that follows Nick and Charlie's relationship from its very first days. These will be quite familiar if you've seen the show, as the adaptation recreated a significant number of scenes word-by-word (and sometimes even frame-by-frame!). Still, the novels are much more focused on Nick and Charlie, so while the supporting cast does appear, their private storylines are not explored as in-depth as they are in the show. As of right now, there are four published volumes of the novel, but Oseman is currently updating the comics online beyond the physical copies. Season 1 covered the events of Volumes 1 and 2, while season 2 primarily covered Volume 3, with a few inclusions from Volume 4. The author has confirmed six planned volumes to tell Nick and Charlie's story. Volume 5 will hit bookstores in December, while a release date for Volume 6 has not yet been confirmed.

This Winter

This Winter follows several main characters from Heartstopper, including Nick, Charlie, and Tori. © TAG24/Kelly Christ One of Oseman's prose works, This Winter follows the perspectives of Charlie, Tori, and even little brother Oliver Spring (who doesn't appear in the TV show) during the events of a tense Christmas. This Winter precedes Solitaire and takes place around the time of Heartstopper Volume 4. With the extended Spring family joining for the festivities, tensions run high between Charlie and his parents as he continues to navigate life amid his eating disorder recovery. Of course, it wouldn't be a Heartstopper novella without Nick, who is featured alongside some other members of his family as well. Fans of Heartstopper who prefer to read prose works as opposed to graphic novels should definitely take the opportunity to pick up This Winter, along with Oseman's other novels.

Solitaire

Solitaire is Alice Oseman's debut novel and marks the first appearance of Tori Spring, Charlie Spring, and Nick Nelson. © Screenshot/Instagram/aliceoseman Though Heartstopper is Oseman's most popular work, it's actually a spin-off of Solitaire, her debut novel first published in the UK in 2014. With a timeline overlapping with Heartstopper Volume 4, the novel follows Tori Spring and features Nick and Charlie in supporting roles. In the story, Tori finds herself at the center of a mystery at her school, where she crosses paths with an eccentric boy named Michael. As Tori navigates her own social dilemmas at school, she also tries to protect Charlie as best she can amid his worsening mental health. Solitaire is a bit darker than Heartstopper and aimed at an older teen readership, as it tackles serious topics in a bit less optimistic way than fans may be used to.

Nevertheless, Solitaire is a poignant coming-of-age tale that will undoubtedly appeal to fans of the series, especially if you're looking for a more mature story.



Nick and Charlie

Nick and Charlie was recently re-published in the US following the success of Heartstopper. © Screenshot/Instagram/aliceoseman Set during the later events of the Heartstopper graphic novels, Nick and Charlie sees the titular couple grapple with the upcoming distance of Nick's move to university. As Charlie worries about being left behind, their friend group continues to stir tension between them as everyone around them prepares to move on from their high school lives. The novella features first-person narration from both Nick and Charlie in a story that heightens the drama seen in the Heartstopper novels. Nick and Charlie was actually written as a Solitaire novella and predated the Heartstopper novels, but it has since been rebranded as a Heartstopper novella that's perfect for fans of the TV show.

Radio Silence

Radio Silence will be re-released in the US on December 26, 2023. © Screenshot/Instagram/aliceoseman Radio Silence is another of Oseman's prose YA novels set in the same universe as Heartstopper. The book features Aled Last, who is featured in the Heartstopper graphic novels but was replaced by Isaac in the adaptation. Radio Silence follows Frances Janvier, an introverted teenager obsessed with a podcast called Universe City, which Aled is secretly behind. When trust between the pair is broken, Frances must confront her past to learn who she was meant to be. Be sure to read closely, too, as you might notice a few cameos from some familiar faces!

Loveless

Loveless is Alice Oseman's most recent novel. © Screenshot/Instagram/aliceoseman Oseman's most recent novel, Loveless, is set in college, making it a bit more mature than the others. The book does not include Heartstopper characters, but it is set in the same universe, as several of the main characters attended the girl's grammar school featured in the Heartstopper books. The book follows 18-year-old Georgia, who is beginning her first year at university with her best friends, Pip and Jason. Hoping to find romance at her new school, Georgia discovers the road is more difficult for her than she could've realized. A moving coming-of-age tale that doubles as an ode to the value of platonic love, Loveless is not one to miss.



I Was Born for This

I Was Born for This is a powerful reflection on fandom spaces. © Screenshot/Instagram/anothersadlovebook I Was Born for This may have the least tangible connections to Heartstopper, but it's one of Oseman's strongest works to date. The only novel of theirs with a dual POV, I Was Born for This follows Jimmy Kaga-Ricci, the lead singer of the fictional boy band The Ark, and Angel Rahimi, a die-hard fan of the group. The story explores the immense value of shared passion in fandom spaces as well as the alarming dark sides of idolization.