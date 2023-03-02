Stranger Things fans electrified by surprise prequel announcement!

London, UK - A Stranger Things prequel is ready to turn London upside down this year as a stage play!

A Stranger Things stage play is ready to debut on London's West end in late 2023. © Chris Delmas / AFP

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is set to open on the West End in late 2023, offering a prequel story for Netflix's hit supernatural series, the streaming service announced Wednesday.



Like the series, the play takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. It's set in 1959, more than two decades before the events of the TV show.

"Young Jim Hopper's car won't start, Bob Newby's sister won't take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town," a play synopsis explains.

"When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn't so easy... and the shadows of the past have a very long reach."