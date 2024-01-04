The Golden Wedding: Chaos reigns as Gerry and Theresa tie the knot!
Los Angeles, California - The first-ever Golden Bachelor has officially tied the knot as Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist say "I do" in the inaugural Golden Wedding.
And they lived happily ever after!
In a rare moment of success for the Bachelor franchise, the debut season of The Golden Bachelor has already resulted in a wedding, and it was all taped live for fans to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes.
With surprises and Amazon ads galore, Thursday's star-studded ceremony saw the return of several fan-favorite contestants from the season, including Susan Noles, who served as the officiant!
Fellow contestant Kathy Swarts took center stage as well, serving as something of a commentator alongside last season's Bachelorette Charity Lawson.
Shocking just about everyone in Bachelor Nation was Leslie Fhima, who made a stunning return after being jilted by Gerry in the dramatic finale of The Golden Bachelor.
A not-so-surprise entrance then came from our next Bachelor, Joey Graziadei, who shared an adorably cordial exchange with ex Charity amid the festivities.
But before Gerry and Theresa could even get to their time in the limelight, a Bachelor Nation surprise came in the form of a jaw-dropping proposal by none other than reformed Don Juan Brayden Bowers!
Bachelor Nation alums get engaged during the Golden Wedding
The Bachelor in Paradise star just may have reclaimed his villain status as he proposed at someone else's wedding – on live TV!
And who is he supposedly marrying? That would be Christina Mandrell, who appeared on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor.
If you're confused about when these two even got together, don't worry – so are we!
Brayden went home single from season 9 of Paradise in November, but it looks like a whirlwind romance with Christina in the ensuing months since filming has captured his heart enough for him to pop the question.
For what it's worth, Jesse Palmer did assure viewers that Brayden got the Golden spouses' approval for the proposal, so at least there's that.
After all the chaos finally died down, it was time for the first-ever Golden Bachelor wedding, officiated by the iconic Kris Jenner look-alike herself.
Susan Noles officiates Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's Golden Wedding
The heartwarming ceremony featured words from Theresa and Gerry's family members, who praised the couple and their journey so far before the two tied the knot.
After a tearful exchange of vows, the debut season of The Golden Bachelor sealed the deal as the pair officially became husband and wife.
At the bustling reception, Kathy and Charity caught up with former Bachelor Zach and his fiancée, Kaity Biggar, who appeared happier than ever, but it was Charity who stole the spotlight with the confirmation that she and fiancé Dotun Olubeko will wed in 2025!
And with a bouquet toss and a cover of Don't Stop Believin' that could put the cast of Glee to shame, it was time to close the curtain on season 1 of The Golden Bachelor.
And that's a wrap... for about two weeks before Joey kicks off his run as The Bachelor on January 22 at 8 PM EST on ABC!
Cover photo: Disney/Eric McCandless