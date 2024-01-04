The Golden Wedding: Chaos reigns as Gerry and Theresa tie the knot!

Los Angeles, California - The first-ever Golden Bachelor has officially tied the knot as Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist say "I do" in the inaugural Golden Wedding.

The first-ever Golden Bachelor is officially off the market, as Gerry Turner has tied the knot with winner Theresa Nist. © Disney/Eric McCandless

And they lived happily ever after!

In a rare moment of success for the Bachelor franchise, the debut season of The Golden Bachelor has already resulted in a wedding, and it was all taped live for fans to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes.

With surprises and Amazon ads galore, Thursday's star-studded ceremony saw the return of several fan-favorite contestants from the season, including Susan Noles, who served as the officiant!

Fellow contestant Kathy Swarts took center stage as well, serving as something of a commentator alongside last season's Bachelorette Charity Lawson.

Shocking just about everyone in Bachelor Nation was Leslie Fhima, who made a stunning return after being jilted by Gerry in the dramatic finale of The Golden Bachelor.



A not-so-surprise entrance then came from our next Bachelor, Joey Graziadei, who shared an adorably cordial exchange with ex Charity amid the festivities.

But before Gerry and Theresa could even get to their time in the limelight, a Bachelor Nation surprise came in the form of a jaw-dropping proposal by none other than reformed Don Juan Brayden Bowers!

