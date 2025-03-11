The Bachelor: Tensions boil over when the truth is revealed on the Women Tell All

Grant's eliminated ladies reunited for The Bachelor's annual Women Tell All special, where tensions boiled over as truth bombs were dropped.

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Grant's eliminated ladies reunited for The Bachelor's annual Women Tell All special, where tensions boiled over as truth bombs were dropped.

Grant's eliminated ladies reunited for The Bachelor's annual Women Tell All special, where tensions boiled over as truth bombs were dropped. © Disney/Christopher Willard Monday's episode reached Bravo reunion levels of drama as the contestants rehashed their conflicts. As per tradition, the evening did not feature remaining contestants Zoe, Litia, and Juliana, so when the opening debate centered on Zoe's scene-stealing in Week 2, it was pretty tough to resolve anything without her actually being there. Nevertheless, Sarafiena took the chance to apologize for her comments on Zoe's dress being too short and revealed that the two are on good terms these days. The focus then turned to Carolina, who was at the center of most of the drama this season. The Puerto Rico native – who came dressed in a blazer bearing her own "crazy and evil" quote – began by addressing her infamous conflict with Rose. But soon enough, a 15-women shouting match erupted as the ladies criticized Carolina for taking so much of Grant's time, and it quickly became clear host Jesse Palmer could use a crash course from Andy Cohen on conflict management. After eventually regaining control of the conversation, Jesse brought up some receipts from after filming wrapped, drawing attention to the simmering feud between Dina and Carolina that has played out on TikTok.

Alexe gets a surprise as "Crazy and evil" Carolina pulls focus

Farm girl Alexe was surprised with her llama, Linda, during the Women Tell All. © Disney/Christopher Willard Unfortunately, viewers never really get an answer about what exactly went wrong in their friendship, and Carolina even walked off the set in tears. Eventually, the episode finally made it to the Hot Seat, which first welcomed Alexe. Everyone's favorite farm girl got emotional as she looked back on her journey with Grant, revealing that she was sure she had it "in the bag" after scoring his first impression rose. In a bid to boost her spirits, Jesse then announced that her llama named Linda – with whom she famously entered the mansion – was in the studio and ready to comfort her. Sarafiena then hit the Hot Seat and opened up about feeling similarly blindsided by her elimination. The chat then turned to her iconic comment to Grant about not wanting to kiss him because her mom was watching. As it turns out, The Bachelor reached out to her mom and got a video message from her, where she confirmed she had seen it all but was ultimately very proud of the woman her daughter had become. After that adorable moment, it was time for Dina to take the hot seat, where she dropped a big bombshell: she was the one who decided her family wouldn't participate in hometowns.

Dina took the Hot Seat on Monday, where she revealed she ultimately decided not to have her family participate in hometowns. © Disney/Christopher Willard During last week's hometown dates, Dina revealed that her family wasn't on board with the process and would not be meeting Grant. But as she explained in the Tell All, she was the one to pull the plug, as about half of her family was against the idea, and she didn't want to spend the time addressing their disapproval. It was clear that Dina felt Grant wasn't being truthful when he told her that not meeting her family wasn't the reason she was eliminated, but he later doubled down on it when he joined the ladies on stage. The show then returned to Carolina again as she got her own moment in the Hot Seat. Unsurprisingly, the segment is mostly just her defending her behavior followed by another screaming match as the other women contested her claims. Having gotten just about nowhere, Grant then took a seat on stage, and he was mostly praised by the ladies before Dina took her chance to ask about the hometowns drama. Carolina also spoke with Grant, but once again, it devolved into yelling after she claimed that she was only in a bad mood during the show because everyone in the mansion "hated her." After a bizarre game of Chubby Bunny starring Jesse and Grant, the show finally set the record straight on Rose's claim that Grant told her that he was thinking of her when he was dancing with Carolina.

The Bachelor finally rolls the tapes on Rose's exchange with Grant

Grant (r.) cleared the air with several of the ladies during Monday's Tell All. © Disney/Christopher Willard Though the clip has been recirculated by fans across social media, The Bachelor decided to use some paid cross-promo with Disney to show the moment through Snow White's Magic Mirror. The clip saw Grant tell Rose pretty much her exactly when she had claimed, saying, "The whole dancing thing on stage and everything? I was thinking about you." But both parties admitted to some confusion, as Grant explained he meant when they were dancing as a group, not his solo dance with Carolina, so it's clear where the lines got crossed. The episode concluded with a teaser for fantasy suites and the finale, with the show again teasing that Grant was the most conflicted Bachelor yet when it came to making his final pick. We can't imagine his potential fiancée was too happy watching that one back!