The Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announce shock split!

Los Angeles, California - Just three months after their fairytale wedding, The Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have called it quits.

The two announced their decision to divorce during an exclusive interview with Good Morning America on Friday.

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and – and we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to – dissolve our marriage," Gerry said.

The 72-year-old led the debut season of the senior Bachelor spin-off last fall, and after selecting Theresa for his final rose, the couple wed in a lavish – and televised – wedding ceremony in January.

The couple largely blamed the split on their living arrangements as Theresa and her extended family reside in New Jersey, while Gerry lives in Indiana.

After a joint house search, Theresa said they "never got to the point where we made that decision" and continued to live separately, which was revealed by TMZ earlier this month.

"I still love this person. There's no doubt in my mind. I root for her every day," Gerry added.

With a Golden Bachelorette spin-off now in the works, fans are speculating whether the quick divorce could spell trouble for the shows, which give contestants over the age of 60 a second chance at love.