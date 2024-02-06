The Bachelor: Joey Graziadei's search for "Mrs. Right" turns ugly

Los Angeles, California - Joey Graziadei has found himself caught in the middle as The Bachelor crowns its latest season villain thanks to one seriously ugly feud.

Joey Graziadei's journey for love on season 28 of The Bachelor was plagued by in-mansion drama in episode 3. © Disney/John Fleenor

Before Monday's drama began, the night's first group date saw the surprise return of some Bachelor Nation royalty – the women of The Golden Bachelor! April, Susan, Kathy, and Nancy from Gerry Turner's season all arrived to help judge Joey's ladies in one cringe-worthy "Mrs. Right" pageant.



Among the many... interesting acts presented during the talent portion, Lexi put herself out there for Joey's attention – and the resentment of every other girl in the mansion – by flaunting her skill as "the world's best kisser." And sure enough, Lexi took home the crown.

At the cocktail party, the women didn't hold back their feelings on the PDA, with Maria admitting that it was tough to watch and making the absolutely earth-shattering confession that is – wait for it – an introvert!

Next up was Madina, who feuded with Maria last week over the former's insecurities about her age. While Madina refused to disclose who made the "invalidating" comment about her feelings, she told Joey that she felt "bullied" by the situation, which left him a bit troubled about what was going on in the house.

Kelsey A. was then granted the date rose, but the attention remained on Maria and Madina after Joey told the room that he was "scared" by the bullying allegations made by Madina. The rivalry was then reignited as the two got into a sparring match, but Sydney was quick to make sure the spotlight also hit her as she claimed that she, too, felt bullied – despite the fact that she started the entire drama by spilling what Maria had said last week.

Unfortunately, the playground-worthy arguments continued well into the next day, but thankfully, it was time for a change of pace as Joey then selected Jenn for a one-on-one.