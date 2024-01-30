The Bachelor: Joey Graziadei's contestants go to battle in "dumbest fight" of franchise

Los Angeles, California - Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor has finally gotten off to a proper start as his contestants get involved in the first round of in-mansion drama.

Joey Graziadei narrowed the field down to 18 contestants in episode 2 of The Bachelor. © Disney/John Fleenor

Monday's episode saw the first dates of Season 28, which included two group dates and a one-on-one.

First up was a group outing that invited the girls to try on bridal gowns for a dream ceremony with their leading man.

The play-wedding became unexpectedly emotional for Lauren, whose recent loss of her father brought about her heartbreak over him not being able to be there for the real thing.

As Lauren struggled, the rest of the contestants pulled out all the stops to win over Joey, with Evalin even tackling a table to snag the seat closest to him. Now that's commitment!

The date also saw Rachel emerge as a front-runner, scoring the coveted first dance with Joey at the end of the date. Later causing some trouble was Maria, who shared an intimate chat with the tennis pro before leaving the change into something "more comfortable." With Joey waiting in her wake, Maria proved her status as a power player by returning in a matching bra top and lace set, which definitely went over well with the other ladies.

Last week's villain, Jess, won over Joey by admitting her insecurities from infidelities by her past partners, thus securing the group date rose.

With the brides' day complete, Hallmark darling Daisy then earned the first one-on-one, where she attended a music festival with Joey. The pair's connection was quickly made apparent, and Daisy later opened up about her past health issues and new cochlear implant. Joey remained incredibly supportive throughout the conversation, and Daisy walked away with a rose.

The remaining women were then enlisted for a paint battle over Joey's heart – literally.