The Golden Bachelor: Will there be a Golden Bachelorette spin-off?
Los Angeles, California - After a successful debut season, will The Golden Bachelor earn its anticipated spin-off with The Golden Bachelorette?
The franchise's latest iteration culminated in the first-ever Golden Wedding special, giving the show's debut lead, Gerry Turner, his happily-ever-after with winner Theresa Nist.
The new series proved to be a win for fans as well, and many are now clamoring for a female-led version of the heartwarming senior series.
Despite all the hype from viewers, ABC appears reluctant to pull the trigger on a spin-off just yet.
"We will take the time we need to be thoughtful and meticulous with the same approach for any subsequent season," Executive Vice President Rob Mills told The Wrap.
While the franchise may now be taking a more cautious approach to its famous spin-offs, there has been movement on the project, as casting calls have already gone out in search of contestants for The Golden Bachelorette.
The men may be a mystery right now, but in usual Bachelor Nation tradition, fans can expect one of Gerry's former flames to receive the call to be the first-ever Golden Bachelorette, but who will it be?
Who should be The Golden Bachelorette?
There are two frontrunners for a Golden Bachelorette lead from Gerry's season. First up is Faith Martin, who faced a brutal elimination after the hometown dates.
Her exit was one of the most shocking of the season, as it came after Gerry told her he loved her in front of her entire family – something he did not do with his eventual bride.
As every member of Bachelor Nation knows, heartbreak is the perfect place to start a new love story, making Faith a strong candidate.
But the motorcycle-riding radio host wasn't the only impressive contestant to face a harsh cut, as Leslie Fhima is another fan-favorite choice.
After Gerry shocked viewers everywhere by calling things off with Leslie in the dramatic season finale, Leslie didn't hold back as she called his false promises during their date in the fantasy suite.
Leslie gave a promising update during her surprise appearance at The Golden Wedding as she confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that she would be interested in taking the helm in a potential spin-off.
In the meantime, Bachelor Nation can look forward to the debut of Joey Graziadei as the next lead of The Bachelor on January 22.
Cover photo: Collage: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth