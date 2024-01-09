The Golden Bachelor: Will there be a Golden Bachelorette spin-off?

Los Angeles, California - After a successful debut season, will The Golden Bachelor earn its anticipated spin-off with The Golden Bachelorette ?

Bachelor Nation fans are holding out hope for a Golden Bachelorette spin-off following the franchise's first-ever senior season. © Collage: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

The franchise's latest iteration culminated in the first-ever Golden Wedding special, giving the show's debut lead, Gerry Turner, his happily-ever-after with winner Theresa Nist.

The new series proved to be a win for fans as well, and many are now clamoring for a female-led version of the heartwarming senior series.

Despite all the hype from viewers, ABC appears reluctant to pull the trigger on a spin-off just yet.

"We will take the time we need to be thoughtful and meticulous with the same approach for any subsequent season," Executive Vice President Rob Mills told The Wrap.

While the franchise may now be taking a more cautious approach to its famous spin-offs, there has been movement on the project, as casting calls have already gone out in search of contestants for The Golden Bachelorette.

The men may be a mystery right now, but in usual Bachelor Nation tradition, fans can expect one of Gerry's former flames to receive the call to be the first-ever Golden Bachelorette, but who will it be?