The Golden Bachelor: Grief challenges Gerry Turner and contestants in Week 2

Los Angeles, California - The Golden Bachelor continued to warm hearts across the country with an extra-emotional Week 2 that saw both Gerry Turner and his contestants confront the complicated reality of finding love after loss.

The Golden Bachelor Week 2 saw Gerry Turner and his contestants confront the complicated reality of finding love after loss. © ABC/John Fleenor

Thursday's episode of the reality series proved that Gerry's acclaimed season premiere wasn't a one-off, as Week 2 proved to be quite the exciting ride.

The episode began with the season's first proper date, with the 72-year-old choosing Theresa Nist as his lucky lady.

The pair kicked off the date in style as the bachelor drove a retro convertible to the venue, but in Los Angeles, a freeway drive is certainly not for the faint of heart.

Though Gerry certainly held his own on the challenging night drive (why did they even make him drive in the first place?), Theresa's support from the passenger seat helped him keep calm, despite nearby trucks screeching into his hearing aids.

Gerry and Theresa then enjoyed milkshakes at a diner in true rom-com fashion, and Theresa opened up about the death of her husband, Billy. Her heartbreaking story eerily mimicked that of Gerry's loss of his wife, Toni, thus leading the duo to quickly form an intense emotional connection.

Inexplicably turning into an episode of Glee, the diner staff then broke out into a performance of Don't Stop Believin', and Theresa scored a coveted date rose from Gerry.