The Golden Bachelor: Grief challenges Gerry Turner and contestants in Week 2
Los Angeles, California - The Golden Bachelor continued to warm hearts across the country with an extra-emotional Week 2 that saw both Gerry Turner and his contestants confront the complicated reality of finding love after loss.
Thursday's episode of the reality series proved that Gerry's acclaimed season premiere wasn't a one-off, as Week 2 proved to be quite the exciting ride.
The episode began with the season's first proper date, with the 72-year-old choosing Theresa Nist as his lucky lady.
The pair kicked off the date in style as the bachelor drove a retro convertible to the venue, but in Los Angeles, a freeway drive is certainly not for the faint of heart.
Though Gerry certainly held his own on the challenging night drive (why did they even make him drive in the first place?), Theresa's support from the passenger seat helped him keep calm, despite nearby trucks screeching into his hearing aids.
Gerry and Theresa then enjoyed milkshakes at a diner in true rom-com fashion, and Theresa opened up about the death of her husband, Billy. Her heartbreaking story eerily mimicked that of Gerry's loss of his wife, Toni, thus leading the duo to quickly form an intense emotional connection.
Inexplicably turning into an episode of Glee, the diner staff then broke out into a performance of Don't Stop Believin', and Theresa scored a coveted date rose from Gerry.
Who scored the date roses in The Golden Bachelor Week 2?
Next up was the group date, where Gerry channeled his inner Fabio for a hilarious romance novel cover shoot.
The ladies' outfit options brought up some unexpected emotions for Nancy Hulkower, who broke down in tears after struggling with memories of her wedding to her late husband, Mark.
Quickly sensing that something was wrong, Gerry pulled Nancy aside, and she explained what she was feeling.
Like his conversation with Theresa, Gerry supported Nancy and shared his own recent experience with unexpected grief when he walked by a bakery that smelled of cinnamon, sparking a memory of his wife's baking.
The heart-to-heart led Nancy to earn the group date rose, securing her spot in the mansion for another week.
Who did Gerry Turner eliminate in Week 2 of The Golden Bachelor?
The women then celebrated Gerry's birthday in epic style with a "Stay Golden" bash.
During the party, Faith, who scored Week 1's First Impression Rose, shared her fears with Gerry about not keeping up with her fellow contestants.
Gerry assuaged her concerns, leaving Faith gushing over how "special" he made her feel. The bachelor then opted to surprise Ellen with a framed photo from their photoshoot, with Ellen similarly growing emotional in the confessional about how "special" she felt as well.
Then came the rose ceremony, where Gerry continued to tug at the heartstrings of everyone in Bachelor Nation as he cried over the tough elimination.
Unfortunately, Week 2 marked the end of the journey for Natascha Hardee, Jeanie Howard, and Peggy Dercole.
Marina Perera, meanwhile, exited the show due to an urgent family matter, sharing a goodbye message to Gerry over FaceTime.
The emotional rollercoaster continues when The Golden Bachelor returns next Thursday, October 12 at 8 PM ET on ABC.
Cover photo: Collage: ABC/John Fleenor