The Golden Bachelor: Matt James' mom is stepping up to the plate!

Los Angeles, California - The Golden Bachelor has unveiled the cast of ladies vying for Gerry Turner's heart, including one familiar face!

Patty James, the mother of former Bachelor Matt James, has been revealed as a contestant on the upcoming Golden Bachelor. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

The Bachelor spin-off is almost ready to kick off, and ABC has finally given fans their first look at the 22 women who will be competing in the debut season.

Among the crop of ladies is one face many in Bachelor Nation will recognize: Patty James, the mother of none other than former Bachelor himself, Matt James!

70-year-old Patty, who previously made appearances on Matt's season of the show, was confirmed as a contestant in the reveal video shared on Wednesday. In the clip, Patty says she is looking for a partner who prioritizes family in the same way she does.

The contestants hoping to find their happily ever after with 73-year-old Gerry range in age from 60 to 75 years old.

The Golden Bachelor was first announced in May after years of teasing from the iconic franchise.