The Bachelorette: Charity Lawson makes a tough choice as families interfere

Los Angeles, California - It's officially hometowns week on The Bachelorette , and as Charity Lawson's final four looked to sweep her off her feet, some family members

Charity Lawson had a successful hometown date with Dotun (r.), but Joey (l.) faced some trouble after his uncle expressed his concern over his romance with the Bachelorette. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/bacheloretteabc

It's time to meet the parents!

On the first hometown date of the episode, Charity headed to Houston, Texas, to meet Aaron's family.

His loved ones welcome Charity with open arms, and while most share their approval of her, Aaron's mom, Ethel, cuts right to the point by asking if she'd be willing to get engaged to Aaron if he proposed right now.

Charity admits she wouldn't but clarifies that it is not a "reflection of who Aaron is" but is instead because she wants to be 100% certain. Still, Aaron later confesses to Charity he's falling in love with her, to which she says, "Awww." Just what everyone would want to hear!

And on that note, it's off to Pennsylvania to join Joey at a tennis lesson, where Charity is introduced to his Uncle Joe. As Joey says his uncle's opinion is the one he values most, Joe stirs some trouble in paradise for the pair despite the rest of the family's approval.

Joe asks his nephew directly if he's truly being himself for Charity or if he's pretending to be the man he believes she wants. Uncle Joe then puts the Bachelorette herself in the hot seat and shares his skepticism about Joey's authenticity in the relationship.

The conversation with Uncle Joe is enough to lead Charity to abandon her plan to tell Joey she is falling in love with him — something she hasn't told any of the other contestants.

The pair exchange a pretty cringe-worthy goodbye as Charity cries on her way out. While she assures Joey they're "happy tears," he's not entirely convinced.