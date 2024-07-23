The Bachelorette: Jenn's men get steamy down under before shock exit causes chaos

The Bachelorette welcomed an extra-steamy week 3 that saw a shock exit, ramped-up feuds, and a lot of second-hand embarrassment for fans!

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - The Bachelorette welcomed an extra-steamy week 3 (viewer discretion warning and all!) that saw a shock exit, ramped-up feuds, and a lot of second-hand embarrassment for fans!

The Bachelorette welcomed an extra-steamy week 3 (viewer discretion warning and all!) that saw a shock exit, ramped-up feuds, and a lot of second-hand embarrassment for fans! © Disney/John Fleenor Monday's episode continued Jenn's adventures in "Mel-bin," starting off strong with a helicopter one-on-one with pet portrait entrepreneur Spencer. The pair enjoyed a romantic ride over the 12 Apostles before they were treated to a lavish dinner, where Spencer – in true Bachelorette tradition – trauma-dumped to our lead about his past experience being cheated on by his then-fiancée. Jenn asked him directly whether the heartbreak had affected his readiness to get engaged again, but Spencer assured her that he was all-in, and he took home a date rose. Next up was the group date, which saw the men put on a Magic Mike-esque performance à la Australia's Thunder From Down Under. Not everyone was down for the Chippendales vibe – especially Sam N., who said he was "mortified" by the idea. Alas, the rest of the men were willing to put their anxieties aside as they donned career-based "costumes" before performing a striptease for Jenn. Jonathon – AKA Jonny Fire Cheeks – wows our Bachelorette with some smooth moves, while "Dirty Detective" Devin exuded nothing but confidence despite his admission of body insecurities. But the most memorable performance came from Sam N., who ultimately opted to bare his heart instead of his body in perhaps the cringiest moment of the season so far!

Sam N. leaves everyone in shock with love declaration

Devin (r.) impressed Jenn with his confidence during Monday's Magic Mike-inspired group date. © Disney/John Fleenor Sam N. boldly declared that he was "already falling in love" with Jenn, leaving everyone in the room suffering from some serious second-hand embarrassment. Though she applauded his vulnerability, it was clear from her confessional that Jenn wasn't exactly on the same page just three weeks into the competition. Jonathon was awarded the title of Mr. Love Down Under, but all attention remained on Sam N., as his confession did not go over well with the other suitors. At the cocktail party, Jenn and Devin shared a sweet moment as Jenn appreciated his candidness about his insecurities – and his willingness to overcome them. Sam N. delivered a deeply self-degrading attempt at an apology, and Jenn took it with grace as she encouraged him not to beat himself up so much but notably avoided confirming her own feelings for him. While Jenn was busy with her one-on-one chats, the rest of the men picked up their drama, which saw Sam M. and Thomas N. join forces against Devin in the name of "mutual respect." After Sam N. enjoyed another steamy make-out sesh with Jenn, she left him – and Thomas N. – floored when she picked Devin for the group date rose.

Aaron drops a bombshell before bowing out

(From l. to r.) Jeremy, Austin, Aaron, and Hakeem hit the racetrack for the second group date of Monday's episode. © Disney/John Fleenor Meanwhile, Aaron received a call from his Air Force supervisor, giving him a choice between continuing on with the show or attending his fighter pilot training.

Aaron decided to assess his connection with Jenn before making the final call, as he and the rest of the men were tapped for a speed-racing group date. Aaron did his best to wow Jenn with a whizzing performance on the track, but it was Austin who reigned supreme in the end. Once alone with Jenn, Aaron avoided directly mentioning his situation, instead sticking to vague comments about the uncertainty of the future. Jeremy, who shared a swoon-worthy one-on-one with Jenn after the date, scored the rose, leaving Aaron ready to depart. But before he left, he made sure to throw things into chaos by warning Jenn that not all of the men were there for the "right reasons."

Who went home on episode 3 of The Bachelorette?

The Bachelorette saw three contestants go home in week 3. © Disney/John Fleenor Jenn was sent into a tailspin with Aaron's cryptic warning, which she branded as "cruel." She then headed back into the cocktail party to put the men in their places, telling them that she was looking for a husband and that if any of them were not committed to finding true love, it would be better if they left. Sam M. shared another intimate chat with Jenn, and it seems that their lust-fueled connection is more than enough to push aside any qualms that he may be one of the men here for the wrong reasons. The men then came to blows as Jenn chatted with Marcus, as Aaron's message left the remaining contestants divided. But just as Sam M. and Devin went at it yet again, it was Spencer who abruptly ended this with a swift "Shut up!" Thank you, Spencer, for speaking up on behalf of all of Bachelor Nation!