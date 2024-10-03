The Golden Bachelorette: Joan breaks down as a surprise visitor heads to the mansion!

The Golden Bachelorette took on an unexpectedly somber tone as season lead Joan Vassos grappled with a wave of grief in week three.

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - The Golden Bachelorette took on an unexpectedly somber tone as Joan Vassos grappled with a wave of grief in week three.

The Golden Bachelorette took on an unexpectedly somber tone as season lead Joan Vassos grappled with a wave of grief in week three. © Disney/Eric McCandless After a quick recap of the men's sleeping troubles at the mansion, Wednesday's episode kicked off with the first one-on-one of the week featuring Pascal. Joan invited the high-maintenance Frenchman to Las Vegas, where they stayed at the very-fitting Paris hotel. There, Pascal opened up about his childhood, revealing that his family struggled with money and he never had a "soft landing." He ultimately took the leap and moved to the US by himself, and Joan seemed quite moved by his tale of courage and sacrifice. With that, Pascal scored a date rose, and it was off to a kickball-themed group date!

Joan's men battle it out in a golden kickball tournament

The blue team scored the win in the end, so they were treated to some extra time with Joan at their very own afterparty. © Disney/Gilles Mingasson Only Jonathan is left off the date card for this one, meaning that he had scored the night's second solo date with Joan. The men truly gave it their all in the Quaker Oats-sponsored tournament – despite just about everyone suffering some kind of injury along the way! The blue team – consisting of Gary, Jordan, Charles L., Keith, Gil, and Kim – scored the win in the end, so they were treated to some extra time with Joan at their very own afterparty. But Joan was soon pulled in a different direction as she revealed her mother was suffering from a respiratory illness. Battling the guilt of not being there, she opened up to Gary about the situation, and he offered to pray for her mother. Gil, meanwhile, spoke to Joan about adopting his now-17-year-old daughter, and she ultimately awarded him the group date rose. Next, last week's Prom King Jonathan headed out for his one-on-one, admitting that the prospect was actually making him quite nervous.

Jonathan gets vulnerable on his first one-on-one

While on a horseback riding adventure, Jonathan (l.) got candid about his divorce, revealing that his ex's decision caught him entirely off-guard. © Disney/Eric McCandless While on a horseback riding adventure, Jonathan got candid about his divorce, revealing that his ex's decision caught him entirely off-guard. The experience has clearly given Jonathan some insecurity around relationships, but Joan reassured him and ultimately gave him a date rose. But as Joan and Jonathan got back on their horses, a hawk flew by, and Joan revealed that the bird was a reminder of her late husband, as a hawk would fly around her house after he passed. The moment led the 61-year-old to grow quite emotional, and she was soon forced to confront whether she was really ready to move on after all. Joan decided to be candid with the group at the cocktail party, admitting that she wasn't sure she could ever give another man 100% – something that clearly resonated with several of the men who had also lost their partners. Chock, Gary, and Charles L. each shared vulnerable moments with Joan as they discussed their own emotional struggles as well. But before the evening's rose ceremony could kick off, host Jesse Palmer returned to announce that a special guest had arrived at the mansion.

Who went home on episode 3 of The Golden Bachelorette?

As the show previously teased, the former Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner (r.), came by to give Joan some advice for her journey. © Disney/Gilles Mingasson As the show previously teased, the former Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, came by to give Joan some advice for her journey. Gerry – who notably omitted mentions of his quick divorce after the first-ever Golden Wedding – encouraged Joan to let her guard down. Joan also spilled that she was now fairly confident that her match was indeed in the mansion, and it was time to reveal who was still in the running! At the rose ceremony, Joan left Gregg, Charles K., and Kim empty-handed, bringing their time on the show to an end.