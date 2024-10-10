The Golden Bachelorette: Tragedy strikes one of Joan's men in drama-filled week

The Golden Bachelorette welcomed another dramatic week on Wednesday, where one frontrunner was forced to make a heart-wrenching exit.

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - The Golden Bachelorette welcomed another dramatic week, where one frontrunner was forced to make a heart-wrenching exit.

The Golden Bachelorette welcomed another dramatic week on Wednesday, where one frontrunner was forced to make a heart-wrenching exit. © Disney/Gilles Mingasson Wednesday's episode kicked off with The Bachelor franchise's most uncomfortable tradition – a striptease date. The group outing featured Jonathan, Pascal, Dan, Charles, Gary, Mark, Gil, Chock, and Keith as the men performed a strip show benefitting Stand Up to Cancer. With a focus on the good cause at hand, Joan's suitors were up to the task and channeled their inner Magic Mike to wow the Golden Bachelorette herself. At the afterparty, Joan shared a meaningful chat with Chock, where he updated her on his mom's health battle. Joan ultimately revealed that she could see a real future with him, and Chock was later awarded the group date rose. But the next morning, tragedy struck as Chock got the news that his mom had passed away, and he made the painful decision to leave the mansion to be with his family.

Jordan was granted the first one-on-one of the week, where he enjoyed an ice-skating date with Joan. © Disney/Gilles Mingasson Jordan was granted the first one-on-one of the week, where he enjoyed an ice-skating date with Joan. Jordan got candid about his divorce, which came about after his wife cheated on him. Afterward, he moved in with his kids in a small apartment – an experience he described as a very "special" way to reconnect. With Jordan securing a rose, it was off to the next one-on-one of the week starring Guy. Guy, also a divorcé, spent the night cooking dinner with Joan and also opened up about the end of his marriage. He explained that he and his wife struggled with being empty-nesters after 30 years together, and they ultimately realized they hadn't been properly communicating with each other all along. Joan awarded him a date rose as well, and it was time for the cocktail party!

Who went home on episode 4 of The Golden Bachelorette?

After another emotional rose ceremony, it was sadly time to say goodbye to fan-favorite Charles, along with Gary, Dan, and Gil. © Disney/Gilles Mingasson At the party, Joan shared a moment with Pascal, where she confronted him about his seeming indifference during the group date. Pascal reassured her it wasn't out of lack of interest but instead as a sign of respect to the other men, and Joan admitted that maybe his attitude was just a bit of French flair! Joan also spent some time with Jonathan and Mark, both of whom appear to share a fairly strong connection with her. Then, Chock surprised Joan by making a return to the mansion – and it's clear that he's a real frontrunner here. After another emotional rose ceremony, it was sadly time to say goodbye to fan-favorite Charles, along with Gary, Dan, and Gil. But these men never fail to amaze with their utter wholesomeness, as several of the safe men crashed the exit interviews to bid farewell to their pals. Charles gave perhaps the most moving confessional ever as he told the cameras that while he didn't end up with Joan, he found a "different form of love" with his fellow contestants.