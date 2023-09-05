The Last of Us creator reveals when fans can expect season 2

Los Angeles, California - Season 2 of HBO Max's The Last of Us (TLOU) will be underway soon, per one of the creators of the ground-breaking TV series!

The Last of Us will begin filming when the writers' strike ends, according to one the show's co-creators. © collage: IMAGO / Picturelux

Co-creator Neil Druckmann recently spilled to EW that the post-apocalyptic drama's next season will start filming after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes end.

While dishing on the new attraction set to open at Universal Orlando Resort based on the Naughty Dog game, Druckman also dropped a major hint about TLOU season 2.

"We've outlined all of season 2, and we're ready to go as soon as the strike ends," says Druckmann.

TLOU is far from the only project to be delayed due to the ongoing strikes that began with the WGA in May, as Stranger Things, Abbott Elementary, and more shows remain on pause.

The anticipated second chapter for the TV adaption was actually announced amid the debut of the horror show's first season.

The show stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie and received rave reviews from fans for its faithfulness to the ultra-popular 2013 game and dynamic performances from its actors.