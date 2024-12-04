The White Lotus season 3 gets exciting new premiere update!

Bangkok, Thailand - The third season of the multi-award-winning luxury resort series The White Lotus is set to be released in February 2025, according to entertainment industry media, citing an executive from the media group Warner Bros.

Season 3 of the multi-award-winning luxury resort series The White Lotus is set to be released in February 2025, according to entertainment industry media. © IMAGO / Picturelux

No exact date was named in reports from Variety and Deadline, nor has Warner Bros. given a launch timeline for the show, developed, written, and directed by Mike White.

After an acclaimed first installment of The White Lotus in 2021, set in Hawaii and a second set in Sicily, the third is set to explore a Thai resort of the titular elite holiday chain.

No trailer has been released for the season, but actors Patrick Schwarzenegger (the son of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver) and Aimee Lou Wood (known for her role in Sex Education) are among those confirmed to star in the season.

After the shock ending to the show's second season, showrunner White had said he could imagine a prequel to the popular HBO series with a younger version of the popular main character played by Jennifer Coolidge.

However, Coolidge has since dashed hopes that she was not returning in the latest season, saying she was sad not to be involved in the filming.