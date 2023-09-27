When will talk shows return after Hollywood writers' strike?

Los Angeles, California - Late-night talk shows, a mainstay of TV , will be back on the air within a week, hosts said Wednesday, after leaders of the Writers Guild of America called off a paralyzing strike .

Late-night talk shows are set to make their return within a week as the WGA strike officially comes to an end. © Collage: IMAGO / TheNews2 & MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The densely written shows - fronted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver - have been a glaring absence since writers downed pens in May over demands for better pay and guarantees against the threat from artificial intelligence (AI).

"Flash! Their mission complete, the founding members of Strike Force 5 will return to their network television shows this Monday 10/2, and one of them to premium cable on 10/1," the @StrikeForceFive handle wrote on social media.

The name refers to a podcast the five hosts have put on while they have been off the air.

The bulk of film and TV production across the US has been at a standstill since scribes walked out in early May, being joined by actors in July, all seeking a better deal and assurances their jobs won't be lost to AI, but a breakthrough was announced Sunday between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the umbrella body representing studios and streamers.

WGA leaders voted Tuesday to accept the deal and put it to 11,500 members for ratification next week while calling off the strike from 12:01 AM Wednesday. Details of the deal released by the WGA showed a sizable pay bump for writers and a bonus structure for those working on hit shows.

It also limits the role of AI-generated material - a key sticking point for both sides, who were wary of hemming themselves in a rapidly evolving landscape that is upending the world of work.

Writers, who got their first glimpse of the deal on Tuesday said they were pleased with the outcome.