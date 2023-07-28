Will The Summer I Turned Pretty TV show change the book's ending?

Seattle, Washington - With season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty in full swing, the TV show continues to diverge slightly from its source material, but are fans in for an even bigger change come the end of the series?

The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on the book trilogy of the same name by Jenny Han. © Collage: Imago / Everett Collection

Warning, spoilers lay ahead for seasons 1 and 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty!

The second season of the Prime Video show has heightened the stakes as Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah all grapple with the loss of the brothers' mom, Susannah.

As in season 1, most of the drama also focuses on the show's central love triangle between the trio as Belly wrestles with her feelings about each Fisher brother.

The TV adaptation has already made a number of changes from the book trilogy, including new characters, plotlines, and more.

In season 1, the series diverted from the books as Belly, who turned down Jeremiah's advances in the first book, briefly dated him instead, further heightening the tensions in the love triangle when Belly winds up with Conrad at the end of the season.

While book readers will be familiar with the love triangle's ending, author Jenny Han has warned viewers that there's a chance it won't go down the same way on TV.