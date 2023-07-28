Will The Summer I Turned Pretty TV show change the book's ending?
Seattle, Washington - With season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty in full swing, the TV show continues to diverge slightly from its source material, but are fans in for an even bigger change come the end of the series?
Warning, spoilers lay ahead for seasons 1 and 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty!
The second season of the Prime Video show has heightened the stakes as Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah all grapple with the loss of the brothers' mom, Susannah.
As in season 1, most of the drama also focuses on the show's central love triangle between the trio as Belly wrestles with her feelings about each Fisher brother.
The TV adaptation has already made a number of changes from the book trilogy, including new characters, plotlines, and more.
In season 1, the series diverted from the books as Belly, who turned down Jeremiah's advances in the first book, briefly dated him instead, further heightening the tensions in the love triangle when Belly winds up with Conrad at the end of the season.
While book readers will be familiar with the love triangle's ending, author Jenny Han has warned viewers that there's a chance it won't go down the same way on TV.
Will Belly's final decision change at the end of The Summer I Turned Pretty?
"You never know what could happen with the show. I was open-minded going into it. I was considering a lot of different possibilities," Han told Variety.
The best-selling author and co-showrunner admitted that she often goes "back and forth" between Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah.
Regardless of whether the TV writers plan on changing the final ending, they have already altered the love triangle by speeding up Belly and Jeremiah's romance, which only began in the second book.
Like the second book, the second season has added Jeremiah's POV through narration, revealing his true thoughts on Belly and Conrad's romance.
As the stakes heighten, it seems that anything may be possible for this trio.
So, it's fair to say that, whichever team you're on, the final outcome is not guaranteed, and fans will have to wait to find out as The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 continues its weekly episode drops through August 18.
Cover photo: Collage: Imago / Everett Collection