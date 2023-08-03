Mark Zuckerberg builds backyard knockout – but his wife isn't happy

Palo Alto, California - As Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg continues to train for his rumored cage fight with fellow billionaire Elon Musk , he took his commitment to the next level with a new project that his wife isn't too happy about.

Mark Zuckerberg had an octagon fighting ring built in his backyard to train for his fight with Elon Musk, and his wife, Priscilla Chan, isn't too happy about it. © JOSH EDELSON / AFP

Zuck's latest project is packing a punch.

Like an older man who buys a Ferrari as he's going through a midlife crisis, or a bad sequel to the movie Field of Dreams, Zuckerberg surprised his significant other when he had an octagon fighting ring built in their backyard.

The Facebook founder shared screenshots in his Instagram stories of a recent text convo he had with his wife Priscilla Chan about his little project, and she doesn't seem at all impressed.

"Did you see the octagon I put in the backyard?" he asks. After she confirms, he adds, "It looks awesome."

Mark quickly goes on the defensive, insisting "We have plenty of yard space!" but Chan laments that she has been "working on that grass for two years."



He added a poll to the post asking users if he should "keep the octagon" or "save the grass," with the former winning by a long shot.