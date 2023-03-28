MrBeast gives a waiter the tip of a lifetime in new YouTube stunt

Greenville, North Carolina - Influencer MrBeast's latest philanthropic stunt has once again torn the internet in two.

Popular YouTube influencer MrBeast (center r) gifted a waiter a new car, but not everyone on the internet is impressed. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / MrBeast

In a recently shared TikTok clip, the YouTube star is seen moments after consuming meal at a restaurant where he asks his waiter, who is clearly unfamiliar with who he is, what was the biggest tip she has ever received for her service.

She hesitantly responds, "$50," to which MrBeast follows up by asking if she's ever been given a car.

Her face literally dropped the moment he pulled out a car key and handed it over to her. At first, she accused him of lying, so he brought her outside to prove her wrong.

As promised, he proceeds to bring her to her brand-new ride, which includes a decal on the side of the logo for Feastables, MrBeast's chocolate bar brand.

The gesture quickly brought the waiter to tears, as she shared that she almost missed work that morning because her Uber ride showed up late and also subtly revealed that she doesn't even know how to drive.

While most of thee 7 million viewers that watched the clip had good things to say about the feel-good content, some social media users stepped in to criticize the move, and now the internet is completely torn.