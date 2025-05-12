Taylor Swift issues fiery response to Justin Baldoni's subpoena!
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has officially been pulled into Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal drama – and here's what the pop star has to say about it!
After months of speculation, the Cruel Summer hitmaker has reportedly been subpoenaed as a witness in Baldoni's $400 million defamation suit against Lively.
T. Swift was first mentioned in the It Ends With Us co-star's ongoing battle in Baldoni's countersuit that followed Lively's accusations of sexual harassment against him.
The Jane the Virgin star has denied Lively's allegations and, in his own filing, accused the Gossip Girl star and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, of defamation and extortion, arguing the couple sought creative control of It Ends With Us, which Baldoni directed.
Baldoni also claimed in his lawsuit that the Fortnight singer and Reynolds "pressured" him into accepting Lively's changes to the script for the romance-drama.
Alleged text messages between the co-stars previously revealed that the Age of Adeline actor referred to herself as Khaleesi from Game of Thrones and called Reynolds and Swift her protective "dragons."
Following the subpoena, T. Swift's spokesperson has slammed Baldoni's claims that she was involved in the creative process of making It Ends With Us.
Taylor Swift slams Justin Baldoni's subpoena as "tabloid clickbait"
"Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024," the statement said, per CNN.
"The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, my tears ricochet. Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift's name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."
Lively and Baldoni's case is expected to go to trial in 2026, and both parties are willing to testify, but there could be more stars pulled into this heated battle by the time it heads to court!
