Taylor Swift issues fiery response to Justin Baldoni's subpoena!

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has officially been pulled into Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal drama – and here's what the pop star has to say about it!

Taylor Swift (r.) has slammed Justin Baldoni's (c.) subpoena in his on-going war with Blake Lively. © Collage: JUSTIN TALLIS & JAMIE MCCARTHY & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After months of speculation, the Cruel Summer hitmaker has reportedly been subpoenaed as a witness in Baldoni's $400 million defamation suit against Lively.



T. Swift was first mentioned in the It Ends With Us co-star's ongoing battle in Baldoni's countersuit that followed Lively's accusations of sexual harassment against him.

The Jane the Virgin star has denied Lively's allegations and, in his own filing, accused the Gossip Girl star and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, of defamation and extortion, arguing the couple sought creative control of It Ends With Us, which Baldoni directed.

Baldoni also claimed in his lawsuit that the Fortnight singer and Reynolds "pressured" him into accepting Lively's changes to the script for the romance-drama.

Alleged text messages between the co-stars previously revealed that the Age of Adeline actor referred to herself as Khaleesi from Game of Thrones and called Reynolds and Swift her protective "dragons."



Following the subpoena, T. Swift's spokesperson has slammed Baldoni's claims that she was involved in the creative process of making It Ends With Us.