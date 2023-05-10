African People's Socialist Party leaders speak out for first time since indictment

St. Petersburg, Florida - Chairman Omali Yeshitela and two other activists associated with the African People's Socialist Party spoke out for the first time on Wednesday since a federal jury indicted them on charges of acting as agents of the Russian government.

Chairman Omali Yeshitela of the African People's Socialist Party has denied all the charges against himself and two of his comrades. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Yeshitela, the head of the African People's Socialist Party, along with fellow defendants Penny Hess and Jesse Nevel of the Uhuru Movement, denied the accusations against them in their first public remarks since their indictment.

The federal jury's decision came nine months after the FBI, with cooperation of the local police, launched a militarized raid on Yeshitela's home and the St. Petersburg and St. Louis headquarters of the Uhuru Movement last July.

Supporters of the movement have characterized the raid and subsequent legal action against Yeshitela, Hess, and Nevel as a continuation of the racist crackdowns on such leaders as Marcus Garvey, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., and Paul Robeson.

"My crime is my absolute belief in free speech," Yeshitela said on Tuesday. "I believe in free speech, and I've learned about free speech in the United States."

"If I didn't believe in free speech, I would never have said anything because they kill Black people for talking in this country," he continued. "The assault on basic democratic principles is one that's always made against someone or some group that is assumed to be unpopular. This is the way they open the door to an assault of the right of anybody to speak."

"Yes, I believe that African people should be free. Yes, I believe Africa should be free. Yes, I believe this country was founded on the genocide of the Indigenous people and the free, stolen labor of Black people. Yes, I am going to say that, and I should have a right to say it," he insisted.

"If I am guilty in anything, it is for believing in the principles that were taught to me all my life when I was in school."