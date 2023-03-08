Brian Laundrie's mom claims odd "burn after reading" letter doesn't involve Gabby Petito
North Port, Florida - Brian Laundrie's mother has broken her silence in a court bout an odd letter that contained some questionable phrases that seemed to relate to the murder of Gabby Petito.
As Gabby's parents look to gain access to Roberta Laundrie's "burn after reading" letter she wrote to her son Brian for a Florida lawsuit against Roberta and Chris Laundrie, Brian's mom has spoken out about the meaning behind the odd letter in a court affidavit.
According to Roberta, the letter was meant as a way for her "to reach out to Brian while he and I were experiencing a difficult period in our relationship."
In the affidavit that was filed in Sarasota County, Roberta also said: "While I used words that seem to have a connection with Brian's actions and his taking of Gabby's life, I never would have fathomed the events that unfolded months later between Brian and Gabby would reflect the words in my letter."
The Petito family's attorney Patrick Reilly has reportedly claimed that Roberta also wrote something a little more disturbing, as she's said to have mentioned bringing a shovel to help bury a body in the same "burn after reading" letter the Petito family is trying to use in their lawsuit.
Roberta also indicated in the court filing that she gave Brian the letter before he and Gabby left Florida for New York in May 2021, prior to their cross-country road trip that ended with Gabby being murdered, and Brian heading back to Florida in her van, only to disappear days later.
Gabby's remains were located at Grand Teton National Park park on September 21, 2021. Her parents reported her missing on September 11.
Petito's parents claim the Laundries intentionally inflicted emotional distress
Gabby's death was ruled a homicide by strangulation. Brian's remains were found at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, and his death was later ruled a suicide by gunshot wound. The "burn after reading" letter is said to have been found in the same backpack Brian's alleged murder confession letter was in.
Chris and Roberta Laundrie are asking that the court deny the Petito family's request for a copy of the letter.
The lawsuit filed by Petito's parents claims that Chris and Roberta acted outrageously and intentionally inflicted emotional distress while Gabby was missing. The Laundrie's failed to return phone calls or text messages from Petito's parents while they were searching for their daughter.
The Laundries have claimed they had no legal obligation to respond to Petito's family.
The next court hearing is set to take place on May 24 as the Laundries look to dismiss the case altogether.
