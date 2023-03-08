Brian Laundrie's mom claims odd "burn after reading" letter doesn't involve Gabby Petito

North Port, Florida - Brian Laundrie's mother has broken her silence in a court bout an odd letter that contained some questionable phrases that seemed to relate to the murder of Gabby Petito.

Brian Laundrie's (c) mom has filed an affidavit attempting to explain the "burn after reading" letter Gabby Petito's parents are trying to gain access to for a lawsuit. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/bizarre_design_ & gabspetito

As Gabby's parents look to gain access to Roberta Laundrie's "burn after reading" letter she wrote to her son Brian for a Florida lawsuit against Roberta and Chris Laundrie, Brian's mom has spoken out about the meaning behind the odd letter in a court affidavit.

According to Roberta, the letter was meant as a way for her "to reach out to Brian while he and I were experiencing a difficult period in our relationship."

In the affidavit that was filed in Sarasota County, Roberta also said: "While I used words that seem to have a connection with Brian's actions and his taking of Gabby's life, I never would have fathomed the events that unfolded months later between Brian and Gabby would reflect the words in my letter."

The Petito family's attorney Patrick Reilly has reportedly claimed that Roberta also wrote something a little more disturbing, as she's said to have mentioned bringing a shovel to help bury a body in the same "burn after reading" letter the Petito family is trying to use in their lawsuit.

Roberta also indicated in the court filing that she gave Brian the letter before he and Gabby left Florida for New York in May 2021, prior to their cross-country road trip that ended with Gabby being murdered, and Brian heading back to Florida in her van, only to disappear days later.

Gabby's remains were located at Grand Teton National Park park on September 21, 2021. Her parents reported her missing on September 11.