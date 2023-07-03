AOC slams Supreme Court and brings up possibility of impeachment

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is demanding more checks on the Supreme Court's power amid the latest spree of rightwing rulings. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

AOC is among the elected officials who have spoken out against the conservative-majority Supreme Court after its latest string of right-wing rulings, including decisions to strike down affirmative action in college admissions, allow businesses to deny some services to LGBTQ+ customers, and prohibit President Joe Biden's partial student loan cancelation plan.

"These are the types of rulings that signal a dangerous creep towards authoritarianism and centralization of power in the court," the New York Democrat said on CNN's State of the Union.

"In fact, we have members of the court themselves, with Justice Elena Kagan, saying that the court is beginning to assume the power of a legislature right now," AOC continued.

"They are expanding their role into acting as though they are Congress itself. And that, I believe, is an expansion of power that we really must be focusing on, the danger of this court and the abuse of power."