Los Angeles DA calls Menendez brothers' defense "lies" as he blocks path to freedom

Los Angeles, California - The chief prosecutor in Los Angeles said Monday he was asking for the withdrawal of a resentencing motion for Erik and Lyle Menendez because the brothers continue to lie about the 1989 murder of their wealthy parents.

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman (l.) has asked for the resentencing motion for the Menendez brothers to be withdrawn as he claims their defense is full of "lies." © Collage: Frederic J. Brown / AFP & IMAGO / UPI Photo

The pair were jailed for life after a blockbuster legal drama three decades ago detailing the shotgun slayings of Jose and Kitty Menendez at the family's luxury Beverly Hills mansion, which the brothers staged to look like a mafia hit.

But a growing campaign to free them – given new life by a hit Netflix series – has pursued a three-pronged strategy: clemency, a new trial or resentencing.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles had previously been supportive, but newly installed District Attorney Nathan Hochman, who has already opposed a new trial, on Monday said there should be no resentencing either.

"In looking at whether or not the Menendezes have exhibited the full insight and complete responsibility for their crimes, they have not," Hochman told reporters during a press conference.

"They have told 20 different lies, they've actually admitted to four of them, but 16 realized lies remain unacknowledged."

Hochman said he was asking the court, which is expected to sit on March 20 and 21, to withdraw a supportive motion submitted by his predecessor in "the interests of justice."

Erik (54) and Lyle (57) have spent more than three decades behind bars.