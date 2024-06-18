Colorado gay club shooter hit with dozens more life sentences

The mass shooter who killed five people at a gay club in Colorado pleaded guilty to hate crimes Tuesday over the horrifying 2022 massacre. © Chet Strange / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Anderson Lee Aldrich was already serving five life sentences for the gun rampage at Club Q in Colorado Springs that also injured 22 people.

A US district judge added a further 55 life sentences and an extra 190 years to that tariff after hearing how Aldrich specifically targeted members of the LGBTQ community with a $9,000 arsenal amassed over two years.

"You went to this community's safe place and mass-murdered people, but I hope what you learned today is this community is much stronger than you," Judge Charlotte Sweeney said, noting it was appropriate to sentence Aldrich during Pride Month.

"This community is stronger than your armor, stronger than your weapons, and it's sure as heck stronger than your hatred."

Federal hate crime charges carry stiff penalties in the US, and people convicted of them can face the death penalty, but prosecutors agreed to take that off the table in return for Aldrich's 74 guilty pleas.

Aldrich walked into Club Q on November 19, 2022, shooting five people dead with an AR-15-style assault rifle. Two patrons of the club eventually wrestled the heavyset and bearded shooter to the ground, detaining Aldrich until police arrived.

In court filings, federal prosecutors said Aldrich vented online before carrying out the crime.