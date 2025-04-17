Luigi Mangione indicted on federal charges as DOJ pushes for death penalty

New York, New York - Luigi Mangione, who stands accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was indicted Thursday on federal charges.

A federal grand jury in New York indicted the 26-year-old on four charges, including two counts of stalking, one firearm offense, and one count of murder through the use of a firearm, per ABC News.

If convicted, the murder charge would make Mangione eligible for the death penalty – an outcome the Trump administration has been pushing for.

Attorney General Pam Bondi instructed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Mangione earlier this month, calling the murder "an act of political violence."

Mangione is facing both state and federal charges over the shooting of Thompson. He has already pleaded not guilty to state charges, including one count of murder in the second degree as "an act of terrorism."

On December 4, Mangione allegedly tracked Thompson down in New York and fatally shot him with a pistol. He was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after a five-day manhunt.