Menendez brothers set new court date as resentencing efforts continue

Los Angeles, California - Erik and Lyle Menendez will appear in a Los Angeles court on Thursday in a bid to persuade a judge to reduce their life sentences for the shotgun murders of their own parents.

Erik (r.) and Lyle Menendez will appear in a Los Angeles court on Thursday in a bid to persuade a judge to reduce their sentences for the murders of their parents. © HANDOUT / California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation / AFP

The brothers – who are among America's most infamous murderers – are hoping the current life-without-parole term will be cut to one that could allow them to walk free, more than 35 years after the brutal double killings.

During blockbuster trials in the 1990s, prosecutors said the men killed Jose and Kitty Menendez in their luxury Beverly Hills home to get their hands on a $14 million fortune.

They initially blamed the deaths on a Mafia hit, the first of five disparate explanations they offered.

But at trial they claimed they had acted in self-defense, striking first before their abusive and controlling father could kill them, after years of emotional and sexual abuse.

A lengthy campaign, backed by their family and with growing support from the public, whose appetite for the case was whetted by a hit Netflix series, has sought to have them freed.

Supporters say Erik Menendez (54) and Lyle Menendez (57) have been model prisoners, who are reformed, and deserving of a second chance.

Their hand was strengthened by the former chief prosecutor for Los Angeles, who asked the court to resentence the men.

But when the more hardline Nathan Hochman became district attorney last year, he reversed course.