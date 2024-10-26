Stars of Netflix's Menendez brothers series react to resentencing news

Los Angeles, California - In the summer of 1996, Lyle and Erik Menendez were sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole. Seven years earlier, the brothers had shot and killed their parents, Jose and Kitty. Now, they could go free.

Lyle (r.) and Erik Menendez could go free as the Los Angeles district attorney calls for the brothers to be resentenced. © VINCE BUCCI / AFP

This double murder has been making international headlines for more than thirty years.

On August 20, 1989, Lyle and Erik killed their wealthy parents in their home in Beverly Hills, provided themselves with an alibi, and eventually called the police to report the murders.

But in the months that followed, they spent so much money that they were targeted by investigators. They were arrested in 1990 and convicted in 1996 after a second trial.

But their time in prison could soon be over.

George Gascón, the district attorney of Los Angeles, has recommended to a judge that the siblings be re-sentenced.

Defense attorneys had stated last year that they had new evidence corroborating the brothers' claims that they were abused by their father.

Netflix's new true crime series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story also focuses on the pair's relationship with their father, saying in the trial scenes – as in the real trials in the 1990s – that the two killed their parents not for the inheritance but out of fear of a life of physical, emotional and sexual abuse.