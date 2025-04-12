Menendez brothers score key win in bid for resentencing

Los Angeles, California - Erik and Lyle Menendez can continue with their effort to get out of jail early, a Los Angeles judge ruled Friday, decades after they slaughtered their parents.

The brothers – who are among America's most infamous murderers – are hoping to be resentenced for the 1989 shotgun slayings, reducing their current life-without-parole term to one that would allow them to walk free.

"Justice won over politics," the men's attorney, Mark Geragos, told reporters after the hearing.

"They waited a long time to get some justice, and today was actually probably the biggest day since they've been in custody."

During blockbuster trials in the 1990s, prosecutors said the men killed Jose and Kitty Menendez to get their hands on a $14 million fortune.

They initially blamed the deaths on a Mafia hit, the first of five disparate explanations they offered.

Supporters say the men acted in self-defense, terrified of their parents' rage after years of sexual and emotional abuse by a tyrannical father and a complicit mother.

A lengthy campaign, including support from their extended family and a seemingly sympathetic public – nourished by a hit Netflix series – has now given Erik Menendez (54) and Lyle Menendez (57) a shot at getting out of prison.

That appeared to have been significantly boosted last year when the chief prosecutor in Los Angeles said he believed the men were reformed, and deserved to be resentenced.

But when George Gascon was booted from the District Attorney's office in an election loss, his replacement, the hardline Nathan Hochman, revisited the case.

He has insisted the men have not atoned for their crimes, and continue to lie about brutal murders in which they repeatedly shot their parents, including in the knees.

On Friday, his office told the court that it wanted to withdraw the motion for resentencing.