Nex Benedict: No charges in death of Oklahoma non-binary teen

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - No charges will be filed related to the school bathroom fight preceding Oklahoma teen Nex Benedict's death, the county district attorney said Thursday.

People hold signs calling for justice during a march for Nex Benedict at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

After reviewing an Owasso Police Department investigation, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said the fight between Benedict and several girls in a high-school bathroom was an "instance of mutual combat" which did not warrant charges.

During the incident, the girls reportedly teased Benedict, who was non-binary, about the way they laughed.

The 16-year-old reportedly responded by pouring water on the girls, who badly beat them until they blacked out.

The next day, Benedict collapsed at their home. The state medical examiner last week ruled the death to have been a suicide caused by a drug overdose.

"An important part of the Owasso Police Department’s investigation was the discovery of some brief notes, written by Benedict, which appeared to be related to the suicide," Kunzweiler said.

"The precise contents of the suicide note are a personal matter which the family will have to address within the privacy of their own lives."