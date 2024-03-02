Nex Benedict: US probes school district over nonbinary teen's death

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - The US Education Department is opening an investigation into an Oklahoma school district where a nonbinary student died a day after clashing with three other students in school.

Mourners attended a candlelight vigil for 16-year-old nonbinary student Nex Benedict on in Oklahoma City. © J Pat Carter / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a letter sent Friday to the Human Rights Campaign – the largest LGBTQIA+ political lobbying organization in the United States – the department said the probe would assess whether the district had failed to respond appropriately to "sex-based harassment."

The student, a 16-year-old named Nex Benedict who identified as Two-Spirit and non-binary, was in an altercation with three girls in a restroom in their high school in the city of Owasso on February 7, witnesses and the student's mother said.

Benedict was seen by a school nurse but was sent home.

Police were not contacted until Sue Benedict, the student's mother, phoned later in the day from a hospital emergency room.

In a video released by police, Nex Benedict told police from a hospital bed that Nex had poured water on three girls after being mocked over "the way that we dress... All three of them came at me."

Sue Benedict told police that Nex had been "jumped" by the three, adding, "I'm furious that the school just kind of said, 'Come get your kid.'"

The following day Nex Benedict fell ill at home, was rushed back to the hospital, and died.