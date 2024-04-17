One America News reaches settlement with Smartmatic over 2020 election lies

San Diego, California - Far-right wing outlet One America News (OAN) has officially settled their defamation lawsuit from Smartmatic concerning lies the network told about the 2020 presidential elections.

Voting technology company Smartmatic has settled their defamation lawsuit against One America News for spreading lies about the 2020 presidential election. © IMAGO / Zoonar

An attorney for OAN recently told CNN that "The case has been resolved pursuant to a confidential agreement" but declined to give any more details.

Smartmatic, a voting technology company, filed the defamation lawsuit against the network back in 2021, accusing OAN of intentionally spreading lies that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, who lost to Joe Biden by more than seven million votes.

The company said it was "victimized" by OAN in its attempts to "increase viewership and revenue."

The suit pointed to dozens of false claims made by hosts and guests, including unfounded allegations that Smartmatic's software was being used "to switch votes from President Trump to Joe Biden", claims the company had ties to Venezuela, and accusations that they engaged in digital "ballot-stuffing" to keep Trump from winning.

The network's personalities also repeatedly claimed that the software was used in voting machines "in 30 states", when in reality it was only used in one county in the state of California.