Supreme Court temporarily blocks Texas' anti-migrant "Show Me Your Papers" law

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court on Monday temporarily blocked a Texas law that would allow state and local police to arrest and deport some migrants who cross into the United States from Mexico.

The US Supreme Court has temporarily blocked Texas' anti-migrant Senate Bill 4 from taking effect until March 13. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The law, known as Senate Bill 4, has been tied up in the courts as Democratic President Joe Biden's White House wrangles with Republican-run Texas over it.



Now, its fate is in the hands of the Supreme Court, which has blocked the law from going into effect until March 13 while it reviews the case.

In the United States, immigration matters including policing are handled by the federal government, not states.

The Texas law would have made crossing the border without documentation or not at authorized checkpoints a state crime, a move the federal Department of Justice has called unconstitutional.

immigrants' rights groups have warned that Senate Bill 4's provisions will lead to even more racial profiling and greater militarization of border communities, as well as infringe on the international right to seek asylum.