Uhuru Three receive sentencing in high-stakes free speech trial

Tampa, Florida - The Uhuru Three will not serve any prison time, as a federal judge in Florida has now sentenced the members following a historic free speech trial.

Supporters of the Uhuru Three flooded the courthouse on Monday as the members received their sentences. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

African People's Socialist Party (APSP) Chairman Omali Yeshitela (82) and leading organizers Penny Hess (78) and Jesse Nevel (34) were each sentenced to three years probation and 300 hours of community service on Monday by US District Judge William Jung, per the Tampa Bay Times.

A fourth defendant named Augustus Claudius Romain Jr. (38) – who left the Uhurus in 2018 and later launched the Black Hammer in Atlanta – was sentenced to five years probation.

After a violent raid of the Uhuru House in 2022, Yeshitela, Hess, and Nevel were indicted on charges of acting as agents of the Russian government to spread propaganda and sow discord in the US.

The Uhuru Three have consistently denied the allegations and saw the trial as a high-stakes referendum on free speech rights.

In September, Yeshitela, Hess, and Nevel were found not guilty of acting as Russian agents but received a guilty verdict on charges of conspiring to defraud the US government.

Yeshitela praised the ruling, saying, "I was really, really, really, really impressed by that jury – by that jury being able to say that Black people have agency."