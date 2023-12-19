Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge escape on romantic getaway

Tannersville, New York - Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge reportedly spent time out of the hustle and bustle of New York City with a recent getaway upstate.

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge recently headed to Tannersville to enjoy a quiet getaway amid their blossoming romance. © Collage: Ilya S. Savenok / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP

Per PEOPLE, the 20-year-old pop star and her new beau traveled to Tannersville, New York, shortly after confirming romance rumors with some heavy PDA in the Big Apple.

Residents of the small town told the outlet that the pair were "very cute" during their trip, with one observer noting, "They were very cute and [were] overheard saying it was their first time in the area."

Olivia and Louis' outing comes after their decision to go public with their blossoming love story, which first kicked off in October.

The pair spent Halloween together in London with mutual friends, fueling dating chatter as they walked with their arms around one another.

The 20-year-old British actor has recently been spending plenty of time in the States as he supported Olivia at many of her recent live performances, including Jingle Ball and Saturday Night Live.