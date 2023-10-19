Olivia Rodrigo puts signature edgy spin on TikTok's viral red nails

Los Angeles, California - Red nails are all the rage on TikTok, and even Olivia Rodrigo has gotten in on the ultra-viral beauty trend!

Olivia Rodrigo rocked the perfect fall manicure with a new look matching TikTok's viral nail color obsession. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo

The 20-year-old singer gave her Instagram followers a peek at her dark red manicure in a recent Instagram photo dump that included a snap of herself sitting at a piano.

Her short, dark red nails can be seen holding her foot as Olivia rocks another fall favorite with black Dr. Marten loafers.

While the nail color is certainly not uncommon for fall, the popularity has reached a new level thanks to social media.

TikTok users everywhere have been influenced to test out red nails, particularly the shade Boston University Red from DND.

The fall craze is also likely connected to the rampant popularity of bright red nails over the summer, spurred by creator @GirlBossTown, who shared the viral "red nail theory" that suggested men are more attracted to women with red nails.

Olivia's darker take on the trend is in perfect harmony with her signature, 90s-inspired grunge aesthetic that has carried through both 2021's SOUR and 2023's GUTS.