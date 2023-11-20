Travis Kelce speaks on whirlwind Taylor Swift romance: "I'm not running away from any of it"

Washington DC - NFL star Travis Kelce said he is "learning every day" from Taylor Swift , as his new romance with the pop icon catapults him to heights of fame and scrutiny shared by few others on the planet.

Fans hold up placards referring to Taylor Swift's boyfriend Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during the NFL game between Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs in Germany on November 5, 2023. © KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

"I've never been a man of words," the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published Monday.

Now he is dating one of the most powerful songwriters in the industry, a woman described as a "literary giant" by a Shakespeare professor in an Australian newspaper.

"Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is," Kelce told the Journal, has been "mind-blowing. I'm learning every day."

That includes how she handles the intense pressures of celebrity. Kelce was famous before he met Swift – but the Journal dismisses that as "football famous."

Swift's fandom, meanwhile, sprawls over the globe and is staunchly loyal.

Her social media followers number in the hundreds of millions, her Eras Tour is poised to become the first tour to make $1 billion, and political pundits discuss her potential influence in US elections.