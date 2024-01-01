Selena Gomez drops swoon-worthy PDA snap with Benny Blanco

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has entered 2024 with plenty of love amid her blossoming romance with music producer Benny Blanco .

Selena Gomez shared a new photo with Benny Blanco as she reflected on 2023. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez

The 31-year-old star celebrated the past year with several new snaps shared on social media over the weekend.

On her story, Selena dropped a new photo with Benny, where the 35-year-old wrapped his arms around the singer as she smiled for the camera.

Selena hasn't been shy about showing off her new relationship since confirming dating rumors last month.

Though they only went public in December, the Only Murders in the Building actor has revealed the pair actually got together around June.

Along with the snap of Benny, Selena also commemorated the year with a photo dump that included more photos of herself with her loved ones, including her younger sister, Gracie Teefey.