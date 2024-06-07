Backless chaps lead the charge as Beyoncé's cowboycore fashion blazes on
The fashion influences of Beyoncé's viral cowboycore trend are showing no signs of stopping, and a sexy take on chaps are picking up steam among fellow celebs!
Beyoncé gave this past winter's no-pants trend a country Western-inspired spin to promote the Texas native's hit album, Cowboy Carter.
Chaps became widely known in the late 1800s as a protective leg garment used to protect the legs of cowboys from the hazards of farm life, like thorns and critters.
Then, in the 1970s, chaps got kind of raunchy, as things were wont to do in the '70s, and so-called "a**-less chaps" became in vogue from then on in pop culture.
But now the Texas Hold 'Em singer has inspired a whole new generation of singers to try the trend out for themselves!
Beyoncé's backless chaps adopted by Megan Thee Stallion and Carrie Underwood
The latest resurgence of the look surrounding Beyoncé's country music rebrand has piqued the interest of other celebs like Megan Thee Stallion and Carrie Underwood, who were both seen wearing the daring style recently.
Bey's cowboy meets Mob Wife glam take on the style differs from Carrie's punk rock Western take on backless chaps, and Megan's interpretation definitely takes some inspo from e-girl and anime cosplay looks to accommodate her own branding.
What are your thoughts on this risqué trend – yeehaw or yeenaw?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@beyonce, @theestallion, & @carrieunderwood