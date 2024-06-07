Backless chaps lead the charge as Beyoncé's cowboycore fashion blazes on

The fashion influences of Beyoncé 's viral cowboycore trend are showing no signs of stopping, and a sexy take on chaps are picking up steam among fellow celebs!

Beyoncé's (far l., far r.) backless chaps trend has piqued the interest of other celebs like Megan Thee Stallion (center l.) and Carrie Underwood (center r.), who were both seen wearing the daring style recently. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@beyonce, @theestallion, & @carrieunderwood

Beyoncé gave this past winter's no-pants trend a country Western-inspired spin to promote the Texas native's hit album, Cowboy Carter.

Chaps became widely known in the late 1800s as a protective leg garment used to protect the legs of cowboys from the hazards of farm life, like thorns and critters.

Then, in the 1970s, chaps got kind of raunchy, as things were wont to do in the '70s, and so-called "a**-less chaps" became in vogue from then on in pop culture.

But now the Texas Hold 'Em singer has inspired a whole new generation of singers to try the trend out for themselves!