Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly enjoy chic winter date in Aspen

Aspen, Colorado - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were among the many celebrities who hit up Aspen during the New Year's Eve holiday!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (l) turned heads in Aspen with their chic, winter fashion. © Collage: FRAZER HARRISON & PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The engaged couple were spotted shopping and enjoying their downtime in the mountains while rocking chic winter fashion.

The 37-year-old Pretty Boys are Poisonous author was captured on Monday still slaying her new bright red bob and keeping warm in a black teddy coat, fuzzy white sweater, and black pants.

She completed the winter street style with a red and black-patterned purse plus comfy black sneakers.

As for the Bloody Valentine artist, MGK matched his fiancée with an all-black fit complete with a giant puffer jacket, embellished sweatshirt, loose leather pants, and dark shades.

While it's nice seeing the couple still going strong after having a rocky 2023, will the lovebirds finally tie the knot this year?

Fans have been patiently waiting to see Megan rock a wedding dress since the moment she said "yes" to the Bird Box star.