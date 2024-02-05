Grammys red carpet fashion trends: Metallics, Barbiecore, icy white, and more

While the Oscars are known for embracing a certain brand of Hollywood glamour, the Grammy Awards are a much more in-your-face kind of fashion!

Los Angeles, California - Music's brightest stars rocked up to the Grammys red carpet on Sunday in the season's most fashionable revealing metallic gowns, Barbiecore pink, and stark classic white.

Music's brightest stars, like (from l. to r.) Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste, and Olivia Rodrigo, rocked up to the 2024 Grammys red carpet in the season's most fashionable revealing metallic gowns, Barbiecore pink, and stark classic white.

Some of the most iconic looks have emerged at the storied music industry gala. Who doesn't remember Jennifer Lopez's plunging green Versace gown back in 2000?

From glam heavy metals to pops of bright feminine color, to the sleekest, chicest white, TAG24 was live at the 2024 Grammys and took an inside look at what hot fashion trends Hollywood's A-list recording artists wore in Los Angeles. Here's what we saw!

Metallics

Jon Batiste (r.), and Miley Cyrus opted for sparkling metallics at the Grammys. © Collage: Getty Images for The Recording Academy If you want to shine at the Grammys, metallics are the way to do it!

Pop princess Miley Cyrus, who scored two Grammys for her hit Flowers, made quite the red carpet entrance in a barely-there gold safety pin naked dress by John Galliano for Maison Margiela and big, in-your-face hair. But when she accepted her award from Mariah Carey, she had changed into a black sparkly halter jumpsuit – and changed twice more during the event. Dua Lipa, a nominee for her huge smash Dance the Night from the summer blockbuster Barbie movie, wore a low-cut floor-length Courreges silver gown with long sleeves and slashed cutouts, her red hair wavy and flowing. On the carpet, she said she felt like a "warrior." Jon Batiste, the sole man in the running for Album of the Year, wore a sparkly silver suit with a pleated kilt over her trousers. And Victoria Monet, who won three Grammys including the coveted Best New Artist prize, dazzled in a copper Versace corset dress with a train, a trend seen on several red carpets this season.

Women in white

Taylor Swift (l.), and the band boygenius – made up of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus – all rocked stark icy white on the Grammys red carpet this year. © Collage: Getty Images for The Recording Academy Olivia Rodrigo, a multiple nominee on the strength of her sophomore album GUTS, glittered in a slinky white vintage Versace column dress adorned with silver sequins and tiny red hearts.

The three members of boygenius – Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus – bounded on stage during the pre-ceremony to accept their three Grammys in white Thom Browne suits. And the queen of the music world Taylor Swift rocked a strapless white Schiaparelli gown to claim her record-breaking fourth Album of the Year prize. Sleek black opera gloves, a watch choker, several silver necklaces, and a classic red lipstick completed the glamorous and elegant look. Some observers saw Swift's look as a coded message. After all, the album cover of Reputation – the fan-favorite for the next up to receive the Taylor's Version treatment – was black and white. But onstage TayTay shockingly announced the release of a brand-new album, The Tortured Poets Department, coming April 19.