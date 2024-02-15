New York Fashion Week: Which colors will be trendy for 2024 fall fashion?

New York, New York - As New York Fashion Week's 2024 runway shows wind down, we've officially got the color forecast for the upcoming fall and winter style seasons!

Pantone Color Institute says we should be expecting to see an interesting mix of jewel tones combined with earth tones in the fashion world. © Pantone

According to New York Fashion Week 2024's fall/winter collections, we should be expecting to see an interesting mix of jewel tones combined with earth tones pretty soon.

Pantone Color Institute did a handy color trend report for autumn/winter fashions, and the results are giving the opposite of Barbiecore.

Think forest, harvest, folksy boho, and French café. Ya dig?

These are color stories similar to movies like Amélie and Penelope, as well as Taylor Swift's folklore and evermore album aesthetics, with more muddy gray and brown neutrals added in.

The colors have been in the pipeline for a while, with WSGN announcing their inter-industry color palette trends last spring.

Pantone's NYFW 2024 edition of color trends has a lot of overlap with the WSGN picks, such as a dusty tan that verges on millennial pink, an aquatic teal, a vibrant coral color, and a dreamy purple-blue.