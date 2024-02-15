New York Fashion Week: Which colors will be trendy for 2024 fall fashion?
New York, New York - As New York Fashion Week's 2024 runway shows wind down, we've officially got the color forecast for the upcoming fall and winter style seasons!
According to New York Fashion Week 2024's fall/winter collections, we should be expecting to see an interesting mix of jewel tones combined with earth tones pretty soon.
Pantone Color Institute did a handy color trend report for autumn/winter fashions, and the results are giving the opposite of Barbiecore.
Think forest, harvest, folksy boho, and French café. Ya dig?
These are color stories similar to movies like Amélie and Penelope, as well as Taylor Swift's folklore and evermore album aesthetics, with more muddy gray and brown neutrals added in.
The colors have been in the pipeline for a while, with WSGN announcing their inter-industry color palette trends last spring.
Pantone's NYFW 2024 edition of color trends has a lot of overlap with the WSGN picks, such as a dusty tan that verges on millennial pink, an aquatic teal, a vibrant coral color, and a dreamy purple-blue.
NYFW's color trends align with 2024's biggest pop culture stories
The colors seem to look ahead to two of the biggest pop culture releases of the coming year, namely Swift's seemingly dark academia-infused Tortured Poets Department and the upcoming Wicked movie.
Remember, half of Wicked's main duo is the Coquette-Barbiecore hybrid of Glinda, but the other lead role is Elphaba, whose fashion story is more goth-meets-grunge-meets-glam rock. And green... Elphaba is certainly known for her unmistakable emerald green!
These colors have the edgy, powerful undercurrent of grunge mixed with the earthier qualities of boho. The trend report's surprise comes in a few pops of color, like Scarlet Smile, Golden Palm (a kind of chartreuse shade), Red Orange, and possibly the teal-adjacent Aventurine.
Are you a fan of the new Pantone color forecast colors, or will you be paving your own color path this coming year?
Cover photo: Pantone