Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo shine at Super Bowl after Wicked trailer drops

Las Vegas, Nevada - Ariana Grande brought a touch of magic to the Super Bowl as she and Cynthia Erivo celebrated the big game – and the release of the Wicked trailer!

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo (l.) made their debuts as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in the first trailer for Wicked. © Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/Universal Pictures & Screenshot/Instagram/arianagrande

The 30-year-old singer rocked a sequined Louis Vuitton jersey bearing her Wicked character's name in a bewitching display alongside Erivo.

While Grande's jersey was primarily pink, her 37-year-old co-star rocked green in honor of her role as the Wicked Witch of the West.

Among the highly-anticipated Super Bowl commercials was the first look at Wicked Part One, which hits theaters in November.

The teaser gave fans a peek at the latest iteration of the musical's iconic characters, including Glinda (Grande), Elphaba (Erivo), Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey), and the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum). The clip also revealed a taste of the soundtrack, featuring brief snippets from the movie's take on Defying Gravity.

The Positions singer was highlighted on the jumbotron at Allegiant Stadium, where she made sure that her pals, including Erivo and recent Grammy winner Victoria Monét, got some recognition as well.